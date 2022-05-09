news, local-news, 2022 federal election, Parkes electorate, Riverina MP Michael McCormack, Parkes MP Mark Coulton, Nationals Party of Australia, Dubbo NSW, Australian Electoral Commission

A re-elected Nationals Party will enhance existing programs on attracting skilled workers, rural health services delivery, infrastructure roll-out, telecommunications technology and availability of housing for everyone to ensure the vast Parkes electorate is ready for new challenges expected of an incoming Coalition government. These are the top priorities incumbent Parkes MP Mark Coulton, who is seeking to be re-elected for the sixth time, has reiterated on the first day of early voting at Dubbo flanked by former deputy Prime Minister and Riverina MP Michael McCormack, their campaign team, and families and supporters. In the morning as the door to the Australian Electoral Commission pre-poll centre swung open at the Baptist Church on Cobra Street, Mr Coulton, accompanied by his wife Robyn, and Mr McCormack shook hands and chatted with some of the day's earliest birds. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's always good to see people coming in to vote particularly in my electorate where a lot of people live remotely," Mr Coulton said. "Mark, like me, takes nothing for granted. He works hard every day to make sure the people of Parkes are well represented. He and his wife Robyn are fiercely proud of their electorate and the service they've provided to this electorate since 2007," Mr McCormack said. Local tradesman Jack Brooks was among those who cast early votes on way to a worksite telling the Daily Liberal he hoped in the 12th time he has voted was that "the outcome is good and the people in our area get the outcome they want." By 10 am, Mr Coulton and Mr McCormack fronted the media at Church Street, announcing $2.45 million towards building 26 more accommodation facilities for Macquarie Home Stay, a vital service for remote area families seeking medical treatments at Dubbo Hospital and Western Cancer Centre. "There's a lot of shortage of people in all aspects of health and that is something that impacts people personally..but we must not forget the doctors, nurses and allied health workers that are out there in the country every day in sometimes trying conditions," Mr Coulton said. "While we need to do more with health services, we must not underestimate the work happening now in health care..I am sure the policies that will be put in place will fill those gaps." He said the completion of inland rail in the Parkes corridor, regional NBN and satellite connectivity, and broader support services such as housing and education for tree-changers moving into the region are urgent priorities to backfill the shortage of workers in local industries, particularly the health sector.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/2c97726b-db26-43e9-bf2b-5393e8661b02.JPG/r0_369_5067_3232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg