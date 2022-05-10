news, local-news,

Could a big blockbuster movie be shot in Dubbo? Making Dubbo look like northern California, knowing how many trucks you need if a film crew is in the city and getting your property on the NSW state film and TV locations database are just some of the tips representatives from ScreenWorks are sharing across a two day visit to Dubbo. ScreenWorks partnered with ScreenNSW and Dubbo Filmmakers Inc to host the Dubbo Filming Locations Program, with the support of Dubbo Regional Council. It could lead to television shows or movies being filmed in Dubbo, ScreenWorks project manager Louise Hodgson said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Who knows? This is the beginning to make sure everyone is well educated and knows what to do when someone comes to town and how to present themselves in the best light possible," she said. The first day of the visit was focused around the business side of imaging and scouting film locations with councils and stakeholders. They were taught abut the role of a location scout but also what needed to be done to best present the region and its assets to incoming productions. On Wednesday a group of filmmakers will be taken around Dubbo to teach them the nitty gritty about what they would need to do if they were on a location scout for a director. Location manager Lisa Scope - whose resume includes Packed to the Rafters and Thor - said she would love to see something filmed in Dubbo and she would love to be the person who helped make it happen. Ms Scope said it was an exciting time for TV and film. "There is so much buzz around producing TV and feature films, there's an incredible amount of work at the moment. I'm not sure if that's because people were working on scripts for such a long time while they were locked down? There's a lot of activity," she said. If Dubbo did become the location for a feature film, Ms Hodgson said it would provide big economic benefits for the city. "It creates jobs locally for the lower level crew who maybe don't have the experience... you can come on as a runner or a driver and assist them with things, but also the crew can be quite big and they'll be spending six to eight weeks in motels and eating locally," she said. The economic benefits spread further to locally retails. For example, Ms Hodgson said money would also be spent in places like hardware stores to buy things needed for the set. Screen NSW manager production attraction Cheryl Conway was also in Dubbo also presented to the workshop.

