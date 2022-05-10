news, local-news,

You'll have to travel to Sydney to watch it, but Dubbo is the backdrop of a new rock musical that teams wrestling with regional Australian charm. Writers Daniel and James Cullen grew up visiting their cousins in Dubbo, and have now teamed-up with Hayes Theatre Co to bring audiences Dubbo Championship Wrestling, an all singing, all dancing, all wrestling Aussie musical. Director Sheridan Harbridge said "it's a show that is as much about Dubbo and that country spirit as it is about wrestling. It's a love letter to country towns". Part of the the show's synopsis is: "The violence, the joy, the costumes, the thumbtacks. Will there be blood? We bloody hope so." The show follows Rose, a young woman from Dub-Vegas with wrestling in her blood, who has long ago turned her back on the family business and Dubbo's "stifling small-town ways". When circumstance brings her back to her hometown on the eve of Dubbomania, the biggest wrestling tournament of the year, Rose is drawn into a monumental battle over family and identity, featuring capes, choreography, and some colourful characters. The Aussie rock musical is a comedy and designed to challenge ideas about professional wrestling, regional Australia, and musical theatre itself. Ms Harbridge said the show includes "everything we know" about Dubbo, including local references. "We've made up an imaginary rivalry with Orange - they hate Orange, they think they're smug," she said. "Everything we've filled it with, we try to make sure someone in Dubbo would love it." She said she hoped Dubbo locals would come to Sydney to see the show - and she hoped they would love it. "It's about community, people who have chosen to live there and they don't know why you would leave - and that's really the spirit of Australia," Ms Harbridge said. READ ALSO: There is one "true blue" Dubbo local involved in the production; Billie Palin is the show's "cover", playing all four women in the show in case one is off sick. "Billie is one of those rare unicorns that are so quick and versatile that they can play many actors," Ms Harbridge said. Other cast members are "some of the loveliest bogans I know in the industry," Ms Harbridge said. Visit hayestheatre.com.au

