news, local-news, Liberal Democrats Party of Australia, LDP senate candidate John Ruddick, LDP candidate for Parkes Peter Rothwell, net zero 2050, climate change, COVID-19, Australia's national debt, 2022 Federal Election in Australia

The Liberal Democrats eyeing to win Parkes will end COVID-19 "hysteria" once and for all and slash annual budget spending by 10 percent across the board, except defense and national security. Mendooran farmer candidate Peter Rothwell and John Ruddick for senate are touring townships since the weekend pitching the platform they said would be the key to reviving the country's economy unnecessarily crushed by COVID. "We're the first party to say we shouldn't be doing all this hysteria about COVID. We've accepted COVID was a pretty serious version of the flu so okay, we're not idiots. But we are saying we overreacted to it dangerously" Mr Ruddick, a former high-profile member of the Liberal Party in the northern beaches, said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The average person across Australia has worked out that the hysteria was too much and the forced vaccines were too much that's why it's coming to an end." The LDP would also support a royal commission inquiry into the handling of the pandemic to set the record straight and not "sweep this under the carpet" because "that's the worst thing we can do". "If we don't correct the record, people will try and do something stupid like this again. We've got learn from this, we've got to re-learn our love of freedom," Mr Ruddick said. Campaigning in the past two weeks, Mr Rothwell said, he was astounded by hefty funding promises from all sides of politics and lamented his party will not be part of overspending because the Commonwealth's debt deficit needs repayment sooner to avert a financial blowout. "We're promising to get the economy back on track as economic conservatives. In recent debate [at Moree]what we're seeing is chequebook and spending. I've sat there [and said to them] I'm sorry I'm going to disappoint this whole room but I am not going to offer any trinkets here," Mr Rothwell said. "We need to be talking about housing even though it's a state and local government issue mainly, but the principle still remains to make housing more affordable at the national level." Australia's debt is expected to reach a little over one trillion or 34.2 percent of the gross national product by June this year to peak at 37 percent by 2032, a significant amount the LDP said would plunge the country's economy into trouble. The LDP platform also downplayed claims by the Greens and independents that a net-zero carbon economy would be able to support industries including those heavily reliant on energy. "There's a revolt on the right. People are unhappy about a zero-carbon economy, debt and climate hysteria," Mr Ruddick said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/50510973-088a-496d-90e6-97f9546fc242.jpg/r188_449_3933_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg