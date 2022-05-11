news, local-news,

A geo-targeting text message alert has been issued to thousands of mobile phones in the search for missing woman Kate Roberts. Ms Roberts was last seen on Whitelys Road at Boomey - which is around 18 kilometres north-east of Molong - at around 12pm on Tuesday, May 10. She was driving a red 2017 Hyundai Velostar with Victorian number plates displaying '1PM8JO'. Ms Roberts, aged 51, is being described as Caucasian and around 165cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The search sparked a wide-ranging text message alert to mobile phones across the region, with the details sent to people in Orange, Molong, Bathurst and Millthorpe from a +6144444444 number. NSW Police posted on social media late on Tuesday evening pleading for help, saying the message "is not a scam". Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/60fbab0a-e212-44b1-a6db-c19743d36f00.jpg/r0_4_1020_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg