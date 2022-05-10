Dubbo police charge woman over alleged fraudulent COVID-19 payments
A woman has been charged over allegations she fraudulently received $90,000 in COVID-19 relief payments.
Investigations began in March 2022 into claims made to Service NSW for COVID-19 Business Relief Grants, as well as and Test and Isolate payments.
Police will allege one person claimed and collected payments in six different names, totalling more than $90,000.
Following inquiries, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Callistemon Crescent, Dubbo, at 1.15pm on Monday.
During searches of the home, police seized various documents and a number of identification documents.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
She was charged with 15 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, stalk/harass/intimidate law officer, destroy or damage property and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The woman was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday.
