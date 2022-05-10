news, local-news,

A homegrown Cobar story about music and the outback will feature on ABC TV's Compass this weekend. It is the story of composer Georges Lentz who, inspired by the night skies, dreamt of building a chapel in the desert for his music, and enlisted the help of architect Glenn Murcutt to build it in a disused water tank. The documentary will be expanded into a feature-length piece to be entered into film festivals around the world. Director Catherine Hunter said the Cobar Sound Chapel was "an incredible gift of architecture and music" to regional Australia. READ ALSO: Then ten-metre co-called Silver Tank, built in 1901, has been converted and plays the music of Mr Lentz to the night sky. "The piece of music was written for the building, and the building was created for the piece of music," Ms Hunter said. The Compass episode will air on ABC TV on Sunday, May 15 at 6.30pm.

