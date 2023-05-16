Amee Dennis was shopping in Aldi when she took the call that would land her Tomingley farm on national television.
"This woman said, 'I'm calling with an out-of-the-box question'. I said, 'I own an alpaca farm - there aren't too many out-of-the-box questions'," Ms Dennis told ACM.
It was a producer at Farmer Wants a Wife, who had seen Quentin Park Alpacas & Studio/Gallery online and wanted to know if the crew could use the property to film an episode of the upcoming Season 13.
"I got off the phone and my daughter was there, and I was like, oh my god, and there was this other woman there, and she was like oh my god, that's so exciting!" Ms Dennis recalled.
The Channel 7 reality television crew spent a week in and around Dubbo in November 2022 to film at five venues where the farmers went on dates with their new ladies. Farmer David and Alyssa's date was filmed at Quentin Park, and Ms Dennis's "signature product", alpaca flowers, were featured.
Ms Dennis said she thought the program filming locally was "a really positive experience" for the region.
"Now all these individuals, crews and contractors are going back to [their lives and other jobs] and they know we're doing a good job and ... the park might be considered [for filming] again in the future."
In fact, Quentin Park Alpacas has already landed another television role - in a new kids show on ABC, which Ms Dennis could reveal was "something really fun with the alpacas".
Time and energy the business put into their branding recently is paying off.
"It's all just come about from being out there and doing what we do and people thinking positively and consciously about the way we look and it's paying off," Ms Dennis said.
April and May are always busy for Ms Dennis and her alpacas. They host alpaca high teas for Easter and Mother's Day and the latter was a cracker.
"We always do a high tea with Whisk Away Vintage Van on the Saturday of Mother's Day. The last few years I've deliberately done a mating season so we have babies between Easter and Mother's Day. Some people visiting on Mother's Day watched a baby being born."
Ms Dennis's "addiction" to alpacas began during the drought when she and her husband took-on nine white "guards" from a farmer who was retiring. Alpacas are known to guard sheep and lambs against foxes.
"I knew not a single thing about alpacas," she said.
When she found them all lying flat on the grass the next morning, she thought she had killed them. She ran out screaming, in her pyjamas, spilling her coffee on the way, only to see the alpacas were not dead but sleeping.
Their quirky behaviours interested Ms Dennis and now she has 110 of the animals, many of them rescued from other farms.
She uses her art skills to make yarn from the fleece - 16 different colours - and makes and sells alpaca jewellery, earrings, scarves, infinity necklaces, 'alpaca flowers', dryer balls, keyrings and clutches. She hopes to get into making hats sometime soon.
"I think I've picked a good thing to be addicted to," she said.
When visitors, including children, families, disability groups and nursing home groups visit the farm and make a connection with an alpaca, it brings Ms Dennis joy.
"The thing I love the most is we're able to give people the opportunity to see how amazing it is to form a connection with an animal, and also with the land, and learn a little bit more about the region," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Alpacas choose their favourite person based on their energy and smell. Some won't allow Ms Dennis to pet them, but they will choose a visitor and they will be their favourite person for the day.
"Some will stand there perfectly quietly while someone in a wheelchair or a walker gives them a pat from head to toe and whispers their secrets, and do that as long as they like."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.