Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Farmer Wants a Wife filmed at Quentin Park Alpacas & Studio/Gallery Tomingley

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amee Dennis was shopping in Aldi when she took the call that would land her Tomingley farm on national television.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.