Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

NSW SES Wear Orange Wednesday to say thank you to volunteers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A simple 'thank you' to your local NSW State Emergency Service volunteer for the important work they do to keep us safe in the community can bring a tear to their eye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.