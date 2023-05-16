A simple 'thank you' to your local NSW State Emergency Service volunteer for the important work they do to keep us safe in the community can bring a tear to their eye.
This is according to Casey Carr, Deputy Commander at Dubbo City Unit, who is encouraging people to wear orange on Wednesday, May 17, to show appreciation for their local SES.
Ms Carr has volunteered with the SES for eight years and said it gives her "satisfaction like no other".
"You can work in any job and have the most amazing job, but when you volunteer and know you're not being paid to do the world you do ... it's the most amazing feeling - a soul feeling - it makes your heart happy," Ms Carr told the Daily Liberal.
"Volunteering will give you something no paid job ever will.
Wear Orange Wednesday, otherwise known as WOW Day, is celebrated on Wednesday across NSW and falls during National Volunteer Week (May 15-23).
As first responders, SES volunteers deal with seeing many tragedies, as well as good outcomes.
"We see things you don't really want to think twice about seeing as the general public," Ms Carr said.
In the Dubbo unit, they have recently performed numerous flood rescues, and there are also units that specialise in road crash rescues, vertical rescues, and general land rescues.
Ms Carr said her biggest joy was the feeling volunteering gave her, as well as the friendships she had made across the state through volunteering.
"I have friends in nearly every town in NSW. They're the kind of lifelong friends you'll never stop being friends with."
She encouraged others to "give it a go" and try signing-up for volunteer work.
Those who can't are encouraged to say thank you to those who do.
"Wearing orange is such a subtle way to say thank you," Ms Carr said.
"The majority of us have spent quite a bit of time away from home over the last couple of years with the ongoing operations, but seeing someone in orange brings a tear to most of our eyes, it really does."
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said WOW Day gave the community the opportunity to acknowledge those who give up their time to serve others.
"We all know, love and respect the work of our SES volunteers, through storms and floods they are always there. Selflessly looking out for all of us and doing so without asking for thanks or praise," Mr Dib said.
"Wearing orange this Wednesday 17 May is one small way to show your support for our amazing volunteers."
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said WOW Day was a time to reflect on the "remarkable work" our volunteers do in their own communities.
"We want to make sure our volunteers know their work doesn't go unnoticed. They take time away from their families, their employers and their livelihoods to support their community during times of need," Commissioner York said.
Find out more at www.wowday.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
