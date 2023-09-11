Dubbo already has its very own brewery and soon it might also have its own distillery, complete with tastings and tours.
The Macquarie Distilling Company - founded by the team behind the Establishment Bar in Dubbo - has submitted a change of use development application for the former site of Alchemy Cafe and Thai Restaurant in Dubbo's west.
"[The site] has been owned and operated over the past eight years and has seen evolution into a very vibrant café, restaurant and function venue with food and drinks and live music on site," the Macquarie Distilling Company said in the application.
"The site has recently become vacant and is ready for its next evolution for the people of Dubbo."
If approved, the 2/54 Victoria Street site would be transformed into a small-batch artisan distillery producing gin, vodka, whisky and liqueurs for retail and wholesale sales.
Visitors to the distillery would also be able to enjoy meals and drinks on site and see the distilling process in action through tours and tastings.
In order to facilitate the distillery, the site would need to be rezoned as an Artisan Food and Drink premises under the E3 Productivity Support zoning, which it is permissible with consent.
The floorplan of the space will also be amended to allow up to 100 visitors to the distillery.
"The intended operation of the subject site is providing visitors with a meal and drink experience, accompanied with background music," the Macquarie Distilling Company go on to say.
"The principal business activity surrounds the food and drink industry which is what the site has previously been used for.
"This application will be adding the production of alcohol to occur on-site with tastings to occur and retail sales of locally created products."
The Macquarie Distilling Company was launched by Tenelle and Robert Bond in June 2022 and is already producing small-batch gin through a collaboration with Grandad Jacks Distillery in Queensland.
The new site would allow the Macquarie Distilling Company to produce beverages in-house.
The development application for the change of use will be on exhibition before the Dubbo Regional Council until September 20, 2023.
