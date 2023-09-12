The Orana Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show is back.
The outdoor recreation show, which has been held in Dubbo for more than 25 years, will be at the Dubbo Showground on September 15, 16 and 17.
Loretta Payne from Rural Scene Promotions said there would be the largest range of caravans to have ever attended the event.
As suggested in the name, Ms Payne said there would also be an extensive range of camping, four-wheel drive, fishing and boating gear available.
There will also be a jetpack.
Jetpack Entertainment are bringing the world's only portable jetpack pool. The daredevils will fly up to 15 metres in the air doing a range of stunts.
"Last year we were a bit hurt because we had the floods all around us. And I know everyone wants rain desperately but hopefully it'll wait until after the show," Ms Payne said.
"We really need the people of the Orana region to come out and support it so that these exhibitors will continue to travel out here."
Recreational fishers are also encouraged to bring their old, unwanted opera house yabby traps for an Oar-Gee Plow lure. The opera house traps are now illegal because of the risk to native wildlife which can also get trapped.
The TierraMar initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with OzFish Unlimited and the Department of Primary Industries.
TierraMar managing director Anissa Lawrence said she was encouraging fishers to show up for the waterways they love.
"This is a very exciting program, and the first of its kind in Australia, as the opera house traps collected at the show will be recycled into useful products for fishers, with the proceeds being used to support habitat restoration," Ms Lawrence said.
"By bringing in your old traps you're not just adopting more sustainable fishing practices, you're investing in the future of fishing, and the ongoing health of our waterways. And as a thank you, we'll give you a new Oar-Gee lure."
Food stalls and seating will also be available on the day.
More information on the event can be found at www.ruralscene.com.au.
