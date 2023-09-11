Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Dubbo South New Bridge route options to go to council

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
September 11 2023 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two preferred options for a new bridge between south and west Dubbo have emerged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.