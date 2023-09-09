A new initiative aiming to "Close the Gap" on out of home care has commenced in Dubbo.
The Winha-nga-nha List is a dedicated court list that aims to provide a "culturally competent" and safe court process for Aboriginal families involved in care and protection proceedings.
NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said the initiative is a "significant step forward" for the Children's Court of NSW.
"The Winha-nga-nha List will provide more time to listen, talk and think about what is important for children and will encourage family and community members to support the parents and children involved," he said.
"Importantly, this list will ensure cultural considerations are embedded in the court process."
The idea came about as a response to an independent review of Aboriginal children and young people in out of home care, released in 2019. It also implements two recommendations from the 2017 NSW Legislative Council Inquiry into Child Protection.
On Thursday, September 7, the list commenced at Dubbo Court House for the first time.
Key features of the model include allocating more time to listen to the family and identify solutions, and scheduling cases to reduce waiting times at court.
Courtroom procedures will also be less formal, and child protection caseworkers will attend court more often to improve communication and accountability.
"The aim is that, over time, this approach will improve outcomes for children and reduce the number of cases that result in the placement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in long-term out-of-home care," Mr Daley said.
"It also aims to improve the engagement of extended family members and the community with the Children's Court and improve confidence and connection with the court system by improving transparency."
The Children's Court of NSW co-designed the model in collaboration with the local Indigenous community in Dubbo and key stakeholders, including the NSW Child, Family and Community Peak Aboriginal Corporation (AbSec), the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) and Legal Aid NSW.
The initiative's name - Winha-nga-nha - is a term from the Wiradjuri language meaning "to know, think, remember".
Aboriginal affairs minister David Harris said he hopes the Winha-nga-nha List will help make outcomes more equal between Indigenous and non-Indigenous children.
"Culturally safe spaces such as this help move the dial towards more equitable outcomes for Aboriginal children and families," he said.
"This initiative is an important step towards Closing the Gap in NSW, which is a top priority for the Minns Labor Government.
"We know that when we involve Aboriginal communities in the design of programs and initiatives that impact them, we get better outcomes, every time."
