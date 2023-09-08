Daily Liberal
Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance hopes to educate school kids

Updated September 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Teaching children that just because Nan or Pop might become forgetful - and even forget your name - doesn't mean your relationship should change, is high on the priority list for a new dementia group.

