Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

SES issues warning to Central West residents ahead of storm season

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the warmer weather right around the corner, residents across the Central West are being urged to be ready for storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.