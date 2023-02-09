Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Weather

10,000 lightning strikes, 100km/hr winds smash Dubbo in severe thunderstorm

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trampoline is blown onto a car during last night's severe thunderstorm in Dubbo. Picture by Helen Pearce/Facebook

A very severe, multi-cell thunderstorm brought 10,000 lightning strikes, hail and a deluge of rain to Dubbo on Thursday evening, causing havoc across the region - and falling just shy of a supercell storm, according to Weatherzone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.