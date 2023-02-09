Daily Liberal
Dubbo residents without power as storm hits

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 5:55pm
The storm brewing early Thursday afternoon. Picture by Rodney Dawson.

More than 10 thousand residents are without power after a sudden storm hit Dubbo on Thursday afternoon.

