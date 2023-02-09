More than 10 thousand residents are without power after a sudden storm hit Dubbo on Thursday afternoon.
Essential Energy was unable to confirm when power would return.
With hail, strong winds and a downpour of rain, businesses around the region were forced to close.
READ MORE:
Orana Mall was evacuated because of flooding and mall workers were seen helping residents carry their groceries to their cars.
KFC was another business that was forced to close its doors.
Residents driving home from work were seen taking it slow as roads became flooded with water and debris.
If you have any photos or videos you would like to share with the Daily Liberal email ciara.bastow@dailyliberal.com.au.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
