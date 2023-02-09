With a groundbreaking ceremony this week, construction has officially started on a $7.4 million social housing project on Myall Street in Dubbo.
The development - an initiative of the NSW Land and Housing Corporation - is being built in partnership with TAFE NSW and will give local construction students the opportunity to gain practical work experience.
"Local students will be part of the project team starting this week who will build and ultimately deliver this project," said member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, as he broke ground on the project.
"These projects achieve two important things: they provide homes for those in need in regional NSW while providing vital on the job experience for the next generation of builders and construction workers."
The project will replace four "outdated" properties with two double-story residential buildings made up of 16 social housing homes, accommodating up to 24 vulnerable residents.
Across the two buildings there will be eight one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom homes, including two adaptable units for people with a disability.
"Projects like this mean we have the ability to take three or four-bedroom homes and develop them into more meaningful accommodation in communities," said Mr Saunders.
Construction on the Myall Street development - which won't be completed by late 2024 - comes at a time when the demand for social housing spots in Dubbo is fast increasing.
Local councillor and Labor candidate for Dubbo, Josh Black, said availability of social housing was a key concern for many in the community in the lead up to the March 25 state election.
"One of the things which comes up a lot is concerns around cost of living and with affordable housing and social housing and access to housing," he said.
"The state government has a really big responsibility and they have really dropped the ball on that."
The latest figures released by the Department of Communities and Justice reveal NSW is facing its greatest demand for social housing since 2016.
Across the state, the number of applications for social housing places has grown by 15 percent over the past year from 49,928 to 57,550 applicants. In Dubbo, application numbers have risen by 31 percent, from 588 pending applications to 770.
Ian Wray, long term Vinnies volunteer in Dubbo and St Vincent de Paul Society Castlereagh Regional president, said with more people on the social housing waiting list, the urgency for more homes to be completed increases.
"High and unaffordable housing costs mean that people are having to forgo other basics, such as food, heating and cooling, or essential medicines," he said.
"And given the lengthening social housing waiting list and ongoing housing crisis, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable homes, meaning already vulnerable people are pushed into homelessness."
Mr Saunders said the Myall Street development will be the third social housing project delivered in Dubbo since 2021 and "aligns with the recommendations from the Regional Housing Taskforce to address regional housing pressures and support people in need".
In 2021, a $4.6 million renewal project delivering 14 social housing homes for seniors on Jubilee Street was completed. The two-storey building - which replaced existing standalone dwellings - consists of eight two-bedroom units and six one-bedroom units and accommodates up to 22 residents.
Also delivered through a partnership with Dubbo TAFE in 2021, were eight one-bedroom social housing units on Short Street.
