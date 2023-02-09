Daily Liberal
TAFE students start work on more social housing units on Myall Street, Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
February 10 2023 - 10:00am
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders and TAFE NSW project site manager Scott McLeod break ground on the new Myall Street social housing development. Pictures supplied

With a groundbreaking ceremony this week, construction has officially started on a $7.4 million social housing project on Myall Street in Dubbo.

Local News

