TAFE trainees in Dubbo will continue to get the opportunity to work on social housing complexes around the city after a recent announcement from the state government.
The announcement was one of six major talking points to come out of the NSW state government's visit to Dubbo on Tuesday where six National MPs were present to launch Our Vision for Regional Communities.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders was one of the elected officials on hand and opened up on how the government were planning on helping fix the social housing shortage in regional areas, particularly in his own city.
"One of the pillars that the deputy premier has spoken about today (Tuesday) is housing, we are looking at revolutionary ways of trying to uplift housing including social and affordable housing," he said.
"The next tranche of that is a $7.4 million project in Myall Street in Dubbo, there will be eight one-bedroom units as well as eight two-bedroom units.
"There will also be two disability units built on site there, the unique part about this is that it gives trainees at TAFE a chance to work on the building."
Projects such as the Myall Street development have become more common in recent times with 50 TAFE NSW students recently working on building eight units on the corner of Short Street in the central part of town.
On the completed development, students worked alongside tradespeople and supervisors to help build the homes through their pre-apprenticeship training program.
Mr Saunders is hoping to continue partnerships with TAFE NSW in the future as the social housing projects give students the opportunity to gain on-the-job experience while also providing much-need accommodation.
"We've seen a couple of projects delivered in Dubbo in a very similar way, with that comes that perfect circular scenario," he said.
"People are training on a job where we are providing more opportunity to house people and provide them with what we need for the future.
"Housing is a big thing that we need to focus on, projects like this mean we have the ability to take three or four-bedroom homes and develop them into more meaningful accommodation in communities.
"It's just one of those pillars we will continue to work on, it's a real uplift for Dubbo and the TAFE trainees who will kick off in the future."
Work on the Myall Street development is expected to begin shortly after the site's former houses were demolished.
No other sites for social housing units have been announced yet.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
