Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo's Koori Wellbeing Support Group closing gaps in health for Aboriginal elders

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
November 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker and northern sector manager in Aboriginal health, Jason Webb, distributes insect repellent to support group members. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A support group bringing Dubbo's older Aboriginal people together to discuss health, chronic diseases and wellness practices is hoping to replicate the concept in the other NSW communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.