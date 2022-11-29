A support group bringing Dubbo's older Aboriginal people together to discuss health, chronic diseases and wellness practices is hoping to replicate the concept in the other NSW communities.
The members of the Koori Wellbeing Support Group, ranging from 55 to 60-years-old, know it to be a safe place to learn more about health, and services available to them in the community.
"Our goal is to get this support group in other communities because health professionals we know can visit those communities. And they're all Aboriginal [experts] delivering that education, which is acceptable to our mob," Craig Johnson, diabetes educator and organiser of the group, told Daily Liberal.
Mr Johnson said many Aboriginal people didn't like seeing doctors because colonisation had negatively impacted how they sought help for their health needs.
Fortunately, the support group, with 50 registered members, has been able to address this gap in Aboriginal health with great success.
Once every month, Mr Johnson organises guest speaker sessions at the Wesley community centre with doctors, nurses, paramedics, health managers, service providers and drug and alcohol specialists.
They introduce themselves to the group, do presentations and discuss topics including cardiac, respiratory, ad renal wellness as well as eyes, ears, and mental health. During this time, members are able to familiarise themselves with these experts and ask them questions.
"A lot of the participants have said that they feel more comfortable going to doctors now because they ask questions here and when they go to the doctors they know what they want and how to [access] treatment," Mr Johnson said.
They also have a partnership with Dr Emma Webster and Julia Wilde at the School of Rural Health who send medical students to the support group sessions.
"The students come around and learn from the experts, it also gives them experience in dealing with Aboriginal people," Mr Johnson said.
It takes about $6,000 every year to run the Koori Wellbeing Support Group. It is currently funded by the Western NSW Primary Heath Network (WNSW PHN).
Aboriginal wellbeing coordinator Debbie Beahan said the group's partnerships with services like Synapse, a brain injury service provider, the Aboriginal Maternal and Infant Health Service (AMIHS), Dubbo Health Integrated Care and the WNSW PHN has been invaluable.
"We grab whoever does what to get [the group] familiar with every service in the Dubbo community that we possibly can," Ms Beahan said.
"We recommend that this program is run in all communities because it provides such a great outing for our Aboriginal elders."
Each session begins with members having their vitals like blood pressure, oxygen saturation, pulse, and blood sugar recorded. The organisers provide lunch and also give out tickets to group members, picking a lucky few at the end of the session who receive healthy vegetable and fruit packs.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
