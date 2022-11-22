Daily Liberal
The School of Rural Health's new building at Dubbo to attract more regional students

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
November 23 2022
The School of Rural Health in Dubbo officially opened it's newest building Marra-dha Ngurang (hands-on place) on Monday, November 21. Its name was inspired by its purpose; helping students learn anatomy, dissection, and real clinical skills with state-of-the-art simulation training.

