A magistrate found his hands were tied by sentencing laws that prevented him from sending a man back to jail for an unprovoked attack on a woman.
Clifford James Nolan, 53, of John Glenn Place Dubbo, was already on parole for a lengthy jail sentence when he pleaded guilty to common assault, intimidation and possession of a prohibited drug and appeared in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing on Wednesday.
However, sentencing laws prevent local court magistrates from jailing someone if it means they would be serving a continuous stretch of imprisonment of five years or longer.
Solicitor Uzma Sherieff conceded the case was at the brink of crossing the custodial threshold but also alerted the court to the sentencing issue saying Nolan's five-year period of imprisonment will not end next year.
"This offence is committed while he was on parole," Ms Sherieff said.
"The first was common assault, [it] appears to be an unprovoked attack."
According to information tendered to the court, Nolan was walking along Braun Avenue about 6pm on August 19 when he came across the 45-year-old victim who was walking home from the Myall Street mini mall.
As the woman got closer, Nolan began shouting at her, "I want my laptop back, I want it back".
The victim did not know what he was talking about and ignored the comments but as she passed him, he punched her in the left side of her face causing immediate pain and red marks to appear on her cheek.
She continued walking while he followed her and she feared he would hit her again. She told him to "f*** off" several times but he continued to follow and verbally abuse her.
He picked up her dog and threw it on the road and said to her, "every time I see you I am going to king hit you," making her feel terrified and she believed he would punch her again.
She retreated into her yard and he attempted to follow her but a few neighbours intervened and got between Nolan and the victim, so he left.
Following inquiries, police went to Nolan's address and he denied it was him. However, the woman, who gave a statement, said Nolan had called her multiple times and the police confirmed it was his phone number.
Police returned to arrest Nolan for the assault and he went inside, with the police to get some belongings.
While inside the house, the police saw a bong and some cannabis on the coffee table. The police sealed the foil-wrapped cannabis, which was weighed at 2.8 grams.
The victim told the police she had only met Nolan once before when she talked to him about dog coats.
Ms Sherieff said Nolan was released from full-time custody in June 2021 before he committed the offences on August 19.
Magistrate Gary Wilson said after reviewing the case that because of the sentencing legislation, he could not even give Nolan a community-based Intensive Correction Order, which is classed as a community-based sentence of imprisonment.
"He cannot receive a term of imprisonment," Mr Wilson said.
"He received a sentence of five years and six months, therefore any sentence cannot go beyond [February] 2023.
"This sort of offending would certainly send you back to jail, [an] unprovoked attack and then a continuation of that by way of significant intimidation.
"My hands are tied pretty much by the legislation, I can only impose a custodial sentence [February 11] next year, that's two-and-a-half months from today.
Ms Sherieff said Nolan believed the victim had stolen something from him and he has since ceased contact with her.
My hands are tied pretty much by the legislation.- Magistrate Gary Wilson
"Mr Nolan tells me he suffers from impulse control and anger management issues," she said.
"He does tell me he regrets the incident."
Mr Wilson asked if she did steal from him.
"I'm not sure, Your Honour but Mr Nolan lost it in the moment," Ms Sherieff said.
She said the woman did not receive a significant physical injury but conceded it could have caused emotional harm.
"Both the common assault and intimidation could be towards the upper end of the mid-range [of offending]," she said.
Ms Sherieff said Nolan' his last offending was in 2018 and he has since obtained part-time employment.
"Since his release in June 2021, he's tried to change his life," she said noting that he's taken steps towards rehabilitation and a anger management.
"He's had issues with drug use in the past including heroin, ice and cocaine."
However, now his main drug is cannabis.
Mr Wilson said he had to weigh up the benefit of jailing Nolan within the timeframe of his existing sentence or giving him another sentence that would see him supervised in the the community for a longer period of time.
He found it would be in the interest of both the community and Nolan to do the later so handed him two concurrent 18-month Community Correction Orders for the assault and intimidation.
The CCOs will run at the same time and will be supervised for as long as community corrections deem necessary.
"If you reoffend outside February 11 next year you are open to a full-time sentence," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson also convicted Nolan without further penalty for possession of the cannabis.
