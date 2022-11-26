Daily Liberal
Court

Clifford Nolan avoids jail for unprovoked attack in Dubbo due to sentencing law

By Court Reporter
November 27 2022 - 10:00am
The man appeared in Dubbo Local Court for sentencing. File pic

A magistrate found his hands were tied by sentencing laws that prevented him from sending a man back to jail for an unprovoked attack on a woman.

Local News

