Court

Derrick Hoe learns fate in Orange District Court three years after sexual assault allegations made in Parkes

By Court Reporter
Updated November 29 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:00pm
Derrick Hoe was emotional in Orange District Court on Tuesday when a verdict was announced in a three-year case against him. File picture

Supporters sighed with relief and dabbed at their eyes after a jury found Derrick Francis Hoe not guilty of sexual assault in Orange District Court on Tuesday.

