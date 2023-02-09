Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo council to upgrade Victoria Park toilets with $403,486 Stronger Country Communities Fund grant

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Dickerson and Dugald Saunders in Victoria Park to announce the funding for the improved amenities block. Picture supplied

The amenities block at Victoria Park in Dubbo will soon get a disability-friendly upgrade, thanks to a $400,000 grant from the NSW Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.