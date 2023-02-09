The amenities block at Victoria Park in Dubbo will soon get a disability-friendly upgrade, thanks to a $400,000 grant from the NSW Government.
"The existing amenities block has reached its end of life and the $403,486 will allow us to replace it with a modern, more strategically located and inclusive building with changing spaces and a disability toilet," said Dubbo Regional Council Mayor, Mathew Dickerson, announcing the upgrade at Victoria Park on Tuesday.
The "long overdue" amenities block upgrade will come after $870,000 in improvements were unveiled at the park last year, part of the Dubbo Regional Council's Asset Renewal Program.
Cr Dickerson said the improved amenities would better cater to the visitors these upgraded facilities attract.
"Victoria Park is a loved and well-utilised space within our community and plays host to various events throughout the year," he said.
"The recently completed playground and fitness equipment have been attracting people of all ages and abilities who require appropriate facilities."
Mayor Dickerson was joined by member for Dubbo Dugald Saunderson for the official announcement of the upgrades, which will be funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF) grant scheme.
"Dubbo's Victoria Park is a real hub for our community, hosting everything from the DREAM Festival Lantern Parade to council's annual Australia Day ceremony - it's even hosted a royal visit," Mr Saunders said.
"The current public toilets are outdated and no longer fit-for-purpose, so it's great to be able to help council replace it with a new amenities block that will be more family and disability-friendly."
With the funds secured, council will now begin planning and researching what a "modern and accessible" amenities block will look like for Victoria Park.
No timeline has been set as to when construction might begin.
