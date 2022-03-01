Construction to start on Victoria Park play space

news, local-news,

The installation of the new multi-zoned play space at Victoria Park will start this week. The playground will include a wide range of equipment, such as a rope play sensory dome, swings, a wheelchair accessible carousel and in-ground mini-trampolines. It will also include the park's famous red rocket. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "There is a lot of nostalgia associated with the previous Livvi's Place. With the variety of different zones this new design has on offer, we are confident that this new and improved fenced play area will serve the community just as well as Livvi's has - if not more so," mayor Mathew Dickerson said. The $698,000 project forms part of the Dubbo Regional Council's playground strategy for the local government area. The rocket received an additional $150,000 from the federal government. Livvi's Place playground will be closed from March 7 to enable the removal of the existing equipment and the new fitness zone. The fitness zone will have a range of equipment like a cross trainer and cycle bikes. Council staff hope to have the playground finished by the Easter long weekend.

