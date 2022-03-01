news, local-news,

One Dubbo early childhood educator has been recognised for her commitment to support and mentor staff and children. Centre manager of Community Kids Dubbo, Katie Greenaway has received the Mentoring Award in the 2021 G8 Education National Standout Educator Awards. Ms Greenaway was selected out of 9500 people for her strong leadership and mentor role across multiple centres, and ability to positively impact staff and children. "Katie is a deserving recipient of this award, as she became a positive mentor and leader for multiple centres," G8 Education CEO and Managing Director, Gary Carroll said. READ ALSO: "She has dedicated her time across the organisation to support and guide the practice of many. Katie goes above and beyond and is a role model and an inspiration as she works hard in her role." Ms Greenaway has worked in childcare for 11 years, and in her spare time enjoys playing soccer and socialising with friends. She said she was thrilled to receive the award and support her community, having been a local her entire life. The National Standout Educator awards recognise the tireless work and outstanding achievements of leaders working for G8 Education - one of Australia's largest private providers of quality early childhood education and care. Mr Carroll said award winners were selected for representing a commitment to excellence and care amid the challenges of COVID. "Our National Standout Educator awards give our team and families the opportunity to highlight the work our educators do to provide a wonderful learning experience for children across Australia," Mr Carroll said. "Over the past year, this was extra challenging. As COVID induced lockdowns continued and centres across the country pivoted to support families in their community, our educators went above and beyond to deliver the best care possible". "The Mentoring Award recognises Katie's ongoing commitment to support, mentor and positively impact team members, children and families". Ms Greenaway was recognised for her achievements in a virtual award ceremony alongside other recipients, who achieved outstanding practice, community engagement, family engagement, sustainability, and mentoring awards. The six national winners were selected from 36 regional finalists. "It is an honour to recognise the people across our organisation whose standard of care stands out, and who showcase the innovation and dedication of G8 Education's employees," Mr Carroll said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/b60b3124-5f8e-4904-8e31-380740d84a9d.jpg/r0_24_1034_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg