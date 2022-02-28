news, local-news,

Tourism economies rebounding in NSW is confidently being felt in the Taronga Western Plains Zoo since COVID reopening with more than 330,000 visitors from last year to date. It marks a record "fantastic year" for the zoo, which celebrated its 45th birthday on Monday. The spike in visitations is attributed to tourists crossing state borders to spend holidays in regions such as Dubbo-Orana, which is seen as "a very safe option" since the pandemic restricted international arrivals, crowded events and activities forcing tourism businesses to temporarily close. But that "uncertainty" is slowly getting back to normal, zoo director Steve Hinks said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The zoo opened in 1977 homing and breeding in its 110 hectares sanctuary are some of the world's rare and endangered animals such as the Bongo, Bilby, black and white Rhinoceros. These lovable animals brought enjoyment to more than 40,000 visitors to the zoo in recent holiday season. COVID safety measures forced it to close its doors to tourists twice but tourists' interests in the zoo has not waned. "We were fortunate after the first closure when we reopened and regional tourism booms like it never has before," Mr Hinks said. "We saw record number of visitors come to Western NSW. In August-September last year we closed for second time and once again we've seen once we reopened, the market really does see Dubbo and western NSW as safe destination." "In fact, tourism for this part of NSW is leading the recovery in so many ways." As high rates of COVID infections surged in capital cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, they were seen as risky destinations and tourists fled to the wide open spaces in regional centres such as Dubbo that welcomed tourists with open arms. Since the COVID National Cabinet and NSW government relaxed the crippling restrictions on businesses such as the tourism industry, Mr Hinks said they have seen Sydneysiders, interstate visitors and regional residents spending much-needed tourism dollars in the Dubbo region. "What we have seen after the first closure was a record visitations to our zoo so it was fantastic year," Mr Hinks said. "Just during the recent school holiday period is the second busiest after last year. "I think Easter will be very busy across the region. I think we'll see over 12 to 18 months the tourism numbers remain very high." Ryan Wilson, 3, from Mildura, Victoria, gave the zoo a stamp of approval as 95-year-old tortoise Audrey graced the occasion licking icy poles birthday cake.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/e300cc3e-afe3-4876-accc-de7a1ef57ba8.JPG/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg