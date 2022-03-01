What are women saying? Immersive performance tells Dubbo's stories

news, local-news,

A collection of stories written by women from Dubbo and further afield will be told through a one-time immersive performance experience at Studio 138, celebrating International Women's Day (March 8). Voices of Women's 'Amplify: Dubbo what's your story?' will present a powerful evening of live and local stories written by Australian women and performed by trained actors and musicians. Artistic Director Lliane Clarke said the eight stories would "challenge the way you think about Australian storytelling - in an intimate environment the audience are asked to question, celebrate and discover." "We asked women to come forward with their stories, what are the issues that are important for Dubbo women?" Ms Clarke said. "We received some incredible messages from women who hadn't written down their story before or who had just been inspired to create a monologue that encapsulated their lived experience." Ms Clarke said the night would provide something new and different for Dubbo audiences, providing a mixture of heartfelt stories from rural, regional and First Nations women, told in monologue form and set to music. Some of the stories are dappled with humour, including one about a teenage girl who takes revenge on her sister using the shower roster in a family with six kids. The ensemble includes the following Dubbo women: artist in residence and First Nations writer and performer Kalina Davis; performer Georgie Saunders; and writer Val Clark. Voices of Women will also be travelling to Goulburn and Wagga Wagga. The show has won a Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal as part of the 2022 Premier's Multicultural Community Medals and Honour Roll. Voices of Women will be launching its next call-out for new stories in May. To be part of the next round of performances, go to voiceswomen.com The Dubbo performance will take place on Friday, March 4, 6.30pm to 8pm, at Studio 138. Ticket-holders can watch the performance live or online. Book at bit.ly/3IuaHFa

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/ab0fb740-6696-4780-ae4b-8d7bb82a777c.jpg/r0_96_3600_2130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg