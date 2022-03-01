Meet Parkes candidate Benjamin Fox, Informed Medical Options Party

news, local-news,

Dubbo resident Benjamin Fox is running to represent the seat of Parkes in the 2022 federal election. The 41-year-old is a member of the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) and has been a chef and school teacher during his career. This is his first time running for the seat of Parkes. The IMOP was established in 2016. The party's website states: "Our large membership base and supporters stand for the right to refuse or choose medical products (including COVID-19 vaccines) or procedures without coercion, discrimination, bullying or punishment." Mr Fox said he was "forced out of my industry due to vaccine mandates". "I stand for truth, transparency and accountability in politics and life," Mr Fox said. "I will defend every Australian's right to choose or refuse any medical products or procedures, without discrimination. "I want to see an end to the vaccine mandates and coercive tactics which has seen many very highly-skilled professionals booted out of their employment and people seeing their loved ones in hospitals and care facilities. "If elected I will do my best to push for these issues but I will also actively listen to the people in the electorate and be a voice for them in Parliament." Mr Fox became a member of IMOP in early 2019 when he became aware of 'no jab no play/ no pay' policies. He currently works at a local high school teaching food technology and hospitality, and also works as a chef and barista. "I grew up in the town of Parkes and moved to Penrith in 2000. I met my wife there and we were married in 2002. Our three children were born in Penrith," Mr Fox said. "In 2017 we moved to Dubbo where my mother and sister where living. "The move has been a real positive one for us." Mr Fox started his chef apprenticeship at the Parkes RSL club in 1998 and completed it at a restaurant in Castle Hill. "I ran my own cafe and also a pub bistro before starting my teaching career in 2010," Mr Fox said. "While working at Kingswood High School, I helped re-establish the school's P&C Association, and applied for state funding to build a cafe training centre."

