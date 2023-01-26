Rising temperatures meant those attending Dubbo's Australia Day ceremony at Victoria Park on Thursday experienced conditions fitting of the occasion.
A big crowd turned out under the beating sun to celebrate all it means to be Australian.
From mayor Mathew Dickerson's poem, to Australia Day ambassador and former tennis world champion David Hall's praise for the region, through to the annual awards ceremony, there was plenty to entertain the crowds.
Those in attendance also got to hear from councillor Lewis Burns, who, as an Aboriginal Elder, gave a speech and helped educate about the region and his connection to Country.
READ ALSO:
Citizen of the Year: Peter Hargreaves
Senior Citizen of the Year: Brian Goodlet
Sportsperson of the Year: Emily Williams
Young Sportsperson of the Year: Jack Deveson
Service to Sport Award: Cameron Porteous
Cultural Person of the Year: Tony Wheatland
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.