Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo's Senior Citizen of the Year Brian Goodlet urges retired seniors to stay busy

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After spending most of his life in community service, Brian Goodlet aims to keep working and urges fellow retired seniors to do the same as one way to end isolation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.