Tony Wheatland's contributions to Dubbo's music scene have won him his proudest achievement, the title of Cultural Person of the Year at the city's annual Australia Day ceremony.
"I have difficulty believing, but now I've got it, I'll take it with open arms," he said.
Mr Wheatland became president of the Dubbo District Concert Band three years after joining in 1996 and was named a life member in 2015. He encourages musicians of all ages in the community and believes it is never too late to learn something new.
The saxophone player decided to learn a musical instrument after his first wife passed away in 1988.
"I was was going to grief and bereavement classes and they said to me 'you could try something different from this part of your life on'," Mr Wheatland said.
"I've always wanted to play an instrument so I took up the saxophone, and that's the best thing I ever did."
Mr Wheatland is also telephone counsellor for Lifeline and a grief counsellor for National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG). He has been warden at Holy Trinity Anglican Church as well since 2003.
An active performer, Mr Wheatland took part many other community ensembles too, such as Big Bands, Wind Ensembles and Flute Choirs.
In 1999, when the Dubbo District Concert Band was seemed to have reached its end, as president he helped solidify their future. He played a big part in ensuring the group, formerly known as Dubbo District Band, could combine with the Macquarie Wind Ensemble to form the Dubbo District Concert Band.
However, now he thinks it might be time for someone else to take over his longstanding position.
Mr Wheatland also had special message for the community on the day he received his honour. While he knew there were "good people doing good things" in the community, he felt a bigger need for kindness.
"If everybody decided to do good in this world, particularly here, it would be a different place," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
