Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Saxophonist Tony Wheatland has been named Dubbo's Cultural Person of the Year 2023

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cultural Person of the Year, Tony Wheatland (centre), stands with the Dubbo District Cencert Band. Picture by Belinda Soole

Tony Wheatland's contributions to Dubbo's music scene have won him his proudest achievement, the title of Cultural Person of the Year at the city's annual Australia Day ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.