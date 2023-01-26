Daily Liberal
A 31-year-old wanted man has been charged without incident in Coonabarabran

By Newsroom
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Wanted man arrested and charged after being sighted by police

A 31-year-old man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant has been arrested and charged in Coonabarabran today, January 26.

