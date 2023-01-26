Wanted man arrested and charged after being sighted by police

A 31-year-old man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant has been arrested and charged in Coonabarabran today, January 26.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District conducted inquiries into the whereabouts of the man, however, he could not be located.
Following extensive inquiries, including a public appeal, the man was sighted by police entering a unit block on John Street, about 8.25am today.
READ MORE:
A perimeter was established, with assistance from Traffic and Highway Patrol and the Western Region High Risk Domestic Violence team, and the man was arrested without incident at about 10.15am.
He was taken to Coonabarabran Police Station and the two outstanding warrants were executed.
The man was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court tomorrow, Friday January 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.