Police appeal for information following break-in at Dubbo Regional Airport

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
The scene at Dubbo Regional Airport just before 9am on Tuesday morning. Picture by Tom Barber

4pm update

Police have confirmed two men broke into the Dubbo Regional Airport this morning, and allegedly stole cash before driving away in two separate white Toyota LandCruisers.

