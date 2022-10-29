An upgraded fitness centre at Victoria Park is something Rod Fardell believes the community will find a great use for.
The new Victoria Park Fitness Centre will officially open on Saturday morning after being upgraded by Dubbo Regional Council along with help from the Titan Macquarie Mud Run committee.
The development cost $360,000 and was funded through the Asset Renewal Program with the mud run chipping in $15,000.
Head of the mud run committee, Mr Fardell said the organisation were more than happy to contribute to the project.
"The MAAS Macquarie Mud Run is in its 10th year and is proud to be involved with DRC (Dubbo Regional Council) in creating and contributing towards new fitness equipment," he said.
"We have over the past nine years, contributed to over $900,000 in facilities and infrastructure towards our amazing community."
Mr Fardell is confident the public will make the most of the new fitness centre, as the mud run committee continue their support for local projects.
"Now that our master plan presentation is also well into completion, we also look forward to again being part of future projects," he said.
"Our committee is committed and passionate about our community and the health and access to active space."
After holding yet another successful event in 2022, Mr Fardell said next year's Mud Run will be even bigger as they celebrate a decade of hosting the obstacle course.
"We couldn't do this without the support of our sponsors at MAAS, our volunteers, our committee and of course the participants," he said.
"Next year is going to be our 10th year and it should be very special."
The equipment had yoga, strength and fitness as well as a cardio area all in one and there is hope clubs who train on the nearby ovals could use the facility for their training.
Dubbo Regional Council's Director of Culture, Community and Places, Jane Bassingwhaite believes clubs will make the most of the new centre.
"Reconfiguring the existing Victoria Park play space to become a dedicated fitness zone, will be ideal for independent fitness, as well as teams that use No. 2 and No. 3 Ovals for training purposes. Coaches can easily integrate equipment use into existing training regimes," she said.
The fitness centre will have equipment which can be used by people of all ages and experience levels, while also catering for those with disabilities.
QR codes are available for people to scan and use to show how to operate the equipment correctly.
