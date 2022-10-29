Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo has an new outdoor fitness centre at Victoria Park

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 29 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Park is home to a new fitness centre and Rod Fardell (inset) believes it will be a big hit. Picture by Amy McIntyre

An upgraded fitness centre at Victoria Park is something Rod Fardell believes the community will find a great use for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.