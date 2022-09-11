The wait is almost over for residents looking forward to using the playground in Dubbo's Victoria Park.
Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) hopes to open the centrally-located play space and fitness zone in early October subject to weather constructions.
DRC had announced construction of the playground in October 2021 with an opening date in December 2021. A year on, they have said the plans had been affected by various delays.
"[Council] have experienced significant delays with this project due to a number of factors," a statement from DRC said.
"The contractors faced issues with equipment lead times and availability throughout the project, unforeseen wet weather and COVID-19 travel restrictions [also] prevented them coming to Dubbo during the latter half of 2021."
With construction officially beginning only in March this year, council expected to wrap up the project by Easter.
However, the project was put on hold to conduct community consultations after concerns were raised about a lack of fencing around the playground. The community had also asked for more swings to be added to the play space.
"As a result of this consultation period, it was recognised the need to acquire some additional play elements that increased the existing accessibility," the DRC statement said.
The council has apologised for the delay in opening the Victoria Park playground, and said they were confident that the "inclusive, central play space" will "definitely be worth the wait".
The highly anticipated playground will include a wide range of equipment. Children will be able to use a wheelchair accessible carousel, a rope play sensory dome, in-ground mini-trampolines and the famous red rocket. For exercise, the fitness zone will include a cross trainer and cycle bikes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.