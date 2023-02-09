Daily Liberal
Dubbo Christian School prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:00pm
Students enjoying their time at Dubbo Christian School. Picture supplied.

In February 1983 a group of parents banded together to try and get Christian schooling for their children and now 40 years later Dubbo Christian School is stronger than ever.

