Lego-lovers and the brick-curious are invited to Dubbo RSL Club this weekend to view some feats in Lego brick creations - and there will be Lego tables for the kids to play on, too.
The Lego Brick Show is coming to Dubbo for the second time, after a massive turnout of over 2,000 people attending the show in 2022.
Organiser from Playwell Events, Graham Draper, said the majority of visitors were families, joined by "young 20-something partners who are closet fans" of Lego and come along "and see what it's about - they're intrigued".
There will be 40 tables of custom-built Lego on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, to Architecture and Friends ranges, and a huge city layout.
A family-friendly event, there will also be play tables where the kids can get creative and build from thousands of coloured pieces.
There will also be a handful of vendors on-site selling Lego kits, parts and accessories.
Mr Draper said the display was best described as "an art gallery".
"People just walk around, look at them, take photos. There are some interactive ones there - a city layout with kids looking at buildings. There are some that move and some that are more static," he said.
Mr Draper now resides in Wollongong but lived in Dubbo for 30 years. He custom-made around 60 per cent of the pieces himself, and many of the other pieces were made by his friends in Dubbo.
Dubbo's Jason Stewart will be showcasing a space build based on a Mars base, and a medieval forest build with an army walking through it.
"We've definitely got a community of people who enjoy Lego in Dubbo and the area, and we've got some great builders in Dubbo," Mr Stewart said.
"To have the capacity to put on a big show with large displays is great ... to get shows like this out in the central west."
Mr Stewart spent much of his summer holidays preparing builds for the show, but said it was difficult to estimate how many hours and how many blocks went into his builds.
"If I'm getting ready for a show I spend half the weekend fiddling and getting things right," he said.
One of the pieces he is most proud of is a lighthouse he made last year that "took a few re-designs".
"Growing up I was a big fan of Round the Twist," he said.
"It's hard to give it a time frame. It could be an hour, it could be three or four hours and you might change something and start again. A lot of hours go into the builds and the bricks, you use them up quite quickly."
He said a lot of people would get "enjoyment and inspiration" from attending the show.
"A lot of times people can't believe the sheer size of the builds or the details that have been created from a staple kids toy for a lot of generations," he said.
Organiser Mr Draper set-up Playwell Events 18 months ago and takes his Lego shows around the regions, including Tamworth, Forbes, Orange and Albury.
His message for locals thinking of coming along?
"Don't hesitate. Some people don't understand what it is, but there are some amazing pieces that have been built of real-world buildings," he said.
"I would encourage people to come along and check it out and see what the world of Lego is really about."
The Dubbo Brick Show 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 10am until 4pm, and Sunday, February 12 from 10am to 2pm. Buy tickets at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1003759
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
