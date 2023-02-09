Daily Liberal
Lego Brick Show returns to Dubbo RSL with 40 tables of custom builds

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Owner of Playwell Events and organiser of the Lego Brick Show, Graham Draper, with some of his own custom Lego creations. Picture supplied

Lego-lovers and the brick-curious are invited to Dubbo RSL Club this weekend to view some feats in Lego brick creations - and there will be Lego tables for the kids to play on, too.

