Dubbo local Gemma Campion has received yet another honour for her advocacy work, this week being named on a state honour roll paying tribute to rural volunteers.
The Wellington-born mental health clinician is among the 69 new women who have been added to the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, a list which recognises volunteering contributions made by country women.
The 26-year-old - who was diagnosed with scoliosis at 16 when she went to the doctor with a cold - was recognised for her work fundraising and advocating for girls with scoliosis.
"My spine ended up being 64 degrees curved. The doctor referred me to Sydney and I had to have surgery," she said.
"I didn't know anyone with scoliosis, I didn't know what it was before I was diagnosed with it, it was really quite scary to be alone in that."
The surprising diagnosis set Ms Campion on a journey which, a decade later, has seen Gemma named as the 2021 Rotary Rural Inspirational Woman of the Year and among 1,000 NSW women whose names are enshrined on the state honour roll.
While living in Sydney and studying at the University of Western Sydney, she helped bring a US-based scoliosis support network called 'Curvy Girls' to Australia. The organisation helps young girls navigate the world with a scoliosis diagnosis.
"Curvy Girls has made such an impact on my life, it's really nice to know that I've had that impact on other peoples' lives as well," she said.
"It's been a privilege to be part of Curvy Girls and watch girls grow up and struggle through something that I struggled with personally and deeply, and to watch them come out the other side of that has been a real privilege and great honour."
The Hidden Treasures roll is a project of the Rural Women's Network, a state-wide initiative of Women NSW that is funded by a $3.7 million investment from the NSW Government.
Also added to the list this year was Wellington woman Shirley Drysdale, the Wellington Soldiers Club's first female president and Wellington's Senior Citizen of the Year for 2023.
Head teacher of special education at Bourke High School, Louth woman Jessica Murray, also earned a spot.
"Women play an important role in community development and making rural NSW a great place to live and it is important we honour their contributions to ensure that voluntary work is valued and respected," said Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor.
"Whether it's supporting individuals or groups within their communities through volunteering in aged care, emergency services, environmental management, health, sport, education and tourism, women are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes who keep our communities connected."
Member for Dubbo and minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Dugald Saunders, said volunteers play an incredibly important role in regional communities.
"The regions have been hammered by drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic so volunteers are playing a more important role than ever before to help people get back on their feet," Mr Saunders said.
"These incredible individuals give so much of their own time and effort to look after their community and it's a privilege to be able to celebrate them."
