Western Rams will face Riverina Bulls in a trial match at Young

By Tom Barber
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
Western's Alex Ronayne can't wait to get out on the park with his Rams teammates this weekend. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Alex Ronayne has had the honour of captaining some great Western Rams teams before but he believes this year's squad is as talented as any he has been involved with.

