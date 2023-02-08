Daily Liberal
Chad Porter headlines new-look coaching team at Parkes Spacemen

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
February 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Chad Porter (main) will lead Parkes' first grade side in 2023 while (insets, from top) Will Wardle and Epi Sadrodro are also part of the club's coaching team.

There's been some notable departures at the Parkes Spacemen during the off-season but a new team of coaches has created optimism ahead of the 2023 season.

