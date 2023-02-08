Daily Liberal
Sammy-Jo Johnson praises Phoebe Litchfield ahead of NSW Breakers matches at Wade Park

Updated February 8 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:16pm
Sammy-Jo Johnson will be looking for local advice when judging the Wade Park conditions. Picture by Cricket NSW

NSW Breakers captain Sammy-Jo Johnson knows what it's like growing up in the country and wanting to be a professional cricketer.

Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

