Dubbo SES received more than 240 calls for assistance on Thursday night, Februray 9 when a sudden storm hit the region.
Assisted by Dubbo Volunteer Rescue Squad, NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, the teams helped with two flood rescues, fallen trees, debris and "more smashed skylights than you can think of".
In a Facebook post on the Daily Liberal Subscribers page, the team said they had all been incredibly busy.
"While we are still busy working through all the incidents, our volunteers have been working all day and then left their families and homes to go out and help the community," they said in the post.
The SES made the decision to close at midnight but woke bright and early to start a clean up on Friday morning.
"We will get to you as quickly as we physically can," they said.
Essential Energy crews responded immediately to several unplanned power outages affecting Dubbo after gale force winds hit the city around 5.25pm on Thursday.
"The winds were accompanied by rain and hail and have left a trail of destruction across the city," an Essential Energy spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
With almost 200 residents still without power on Friday morning, an Essential Energy spokesperson said crews were assessing the damage, however, there was no restoration time available.
"We can assure customers that we are working to restore power as quickly as safety allows, however, given the extent and severity of the damage it is likely that many customers in the Dubbo area will remain without power," the spokesperson said.
Affected customers will be sent an SMS, where the company has customers' mobile numbers.
The spokesperson wanted to remind residents to stay at least eight metres away from any fallen or damaged powerlines and to report them by calling 13 20 80 immediately.
"Essential Energy thanks the community for their patience and understanding as our crews work in challenging conditions to restore power for customers as quickly as safety allows," they said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.