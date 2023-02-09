Daily Liberal
Dubbo storm has Essential Energy responding to power outages

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated February 10 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:45am
The storm caused flash flooding around the region on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Matthew Gilbert.

Dubbo SES received more than 240 calls for assistance on Thursday night, Februray 9 when a sudden storm hit the region.

