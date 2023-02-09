Daily Liberal
What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

February 9 2023 - 5:00pm
DUBBO

  • Please check with organisers and venues for updates.
Brick Show at Dubbo RSL

It's Lego Time

Dubbo Brick Show

Playwell Events is once again holding its Brick Show at the Dubbo RSL Club. Over 40 tables of custom-built LEGO models will be on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, architecture and friends to a huge city layout - there will be something for everyone. The play tables where the kids can get creative and build for themselves are always popular. Saturday, February 11, 10am-4pm. Tickets $10 (kids 3 and under are free). Book online.

Local News

