It is "almost guaranteed" spring and summer will be hotter this year, and this could extend to a warmer Christmas, according to a meteorologist.
Dubbo has been served a slice of what's to come in the form of a warm start to September, with temperatures on Monday, September 4, forecast to reach a maximum of 28 degrees.
Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke told the Daily Liberal climate drivers evolving increased the chances of it being a drier than normal and hotter than normal season.
He said it was almost certain it would be drier and hotter than the last couple of summers.
"The last two summers we were under a pretty significant La Nina, and also the Indian Ocean Dipole was also favouring increased rainfall and cooler days," Mr Dutschke said of last summer.
"So both those climate drivers have gone away now and so the chances of it being hotter and drier have increased significantly."
Spring is "highly likely" to stay drier than normal, but there are some signs of improved rainfall at the end of spring and early summer - however these are likely to be dispersed events and not wet, soaking rain bands.
"There are some improved chances at the end of spring and early summer of rainfall becoming closer to normal, but then some drying out is the most likely scenario in the middle of summer," Mr Dutschke said.
"But every month between now and the end of summer is a good chance to be hotter than normal."
This increases the likelihood of it being a warm Christmas.
" ... the chances are increased for a hotter Christmas compared to the last couple of Christmases," Mr Dutschke said.
He issued a warning about the possibility of thunder storms "being severe".
"Not so much severe in terms of getting flash flooding, but more so for getting damaging winds and large hail, at least in the next few months," Mr Dutschke said.
"Later in summer that is probably not so clear. But for spring and possibly into early summer I think people should be wary of the increased risk of severe storms.
"People should prepare for long, dry breaks. With a bit of luck, at the end of spring, early summer there is some worthwhile rain. I'll say it would be in the form of hit and miss showers and storms."
Mr Dutschke reminded readers of the increased risk of fire over the next few months, compared to the same time over the last few years.
"The main elevated risk is grass fires because there's been so much long grass around from the last few years of rain," he said.
Meanwhile, the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre and the Wellington pool have opened for the season, and the Guerie pool will open on Thursday, November 2.
