Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Dubbo spring, summer to be hotter, drier than normal

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is "almost guaranteed" spring and summer will be hotter this year, and this could extend to a warmer Christmas, according to a meteorologist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.