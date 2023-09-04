It was 1991 when American hip-hop trio Salt-n-Pepa released their hit single 'Let's Talk About Sex' in response to media censorship and societal stigma about sex.
Of course, things have changed since then, but there is still a way to go in reducing stigma around sexual health in regional areas, says Dubbo psychotherapist Caitlin Pluta.
"Whilst things are slowly improving and education around consent is becoming more prevalent in media and schools, there is still a long way to go," she said.
"Many people still feel uncomfortable discussing any topics related to sex with their GP or medical professional [and] often miss out on getting help with pain, STI's and other sexual difficulties."
Monday, September 4, marks World Sexual Health Day, an annual event which attempts to break down social and cultural barriers associated with sexuality and to promote positive sexual health.
Ms Pluta said the day is an opportunity for people to have open conversations about an uncomfortable topic.
"Having a day like this brings topics like consent and safer sexual practices to the forefront and gives people an opportunity to share knowledge and reduce stigma," she said.
"Reducing the stigma of anything comes down to normalising it within society. For example, the women's world cup has done wonders for normalising seeing women, many of whom identify as LGBTQIA+, playing sport at the highest level.
"Sexual health is the same, the more we see it in the media and the more we talk about it openly, stigma will lose its grip."
Dr Priya Rajaendran, a GP at the Macquarie Health Collective in Dubbo, said the stigma around STIs not only prevents discussion but also stops people from seeking healthcare.
"This leads to chronic complications further down the line that could have been prevented with early intervention," she said.
"For example, chlamydia and gonorrhoea, if left untreated, can spread into the female pelvis and result in pelvic inflammatory disease. This can have a long-lasting impact on someone's life, function, and pain."
She said all people who are sexually active should get tested regularly, but some symptoms to look out for are unusual discharge, blisters, warts, lumps, rashes, itching and pain when urinating.
"The most important thing is knowing that STIs could be asymptomatic," Dr Rajaendran said.
"People who are sexually active should not be waiting until they experience symptoms to get tested - have a discussion with your doctor about STI screening and if it would be indicated for your personal situation."
Ms Pluta said parents should start having conversations about sexual health with their children "well before" they are in their teens.
She said a good place to start with younger kids, around four or five years old, is teaching the names for body parts and the basics of consent such as not forcing hugs, kisses or tickling when they aren't wanted.
As kids grow up, more age-appropriate information about sex and relationships can be offered.
"You may not know all the answers, but the best thing you can do is to show some curiosity and do some research together," she said.
"Statements such as 'that's an interesting question, I don't know the answer, let's find out' are more likely to allow the young person to have open conversations with you in the future than responses like 'why are you asking that?' or 'you are too young to be interested in that'."
But conversations around sexual health shouldn't stop there.
"Being able to talk to your partner about sex and sexual health is also important," Ms Pluta said.
"Discussing sexually transmitted diseases, different methods of protection, boundaries, likes and dislikes are all important. It may feel a little uncomfortable at first, but better and safer sex comes from good communication.
"A good partner will not shame you, make you feel dirty or bad regardless of whether they choose to proceed with sexual activity following a disclosure."
