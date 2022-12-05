Beloved children's rhymes were given an extra splash of fun at a recent library event.
Staff from Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo and Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre teamed up to deliver a fun and unique Splash 'n' Rhyme Storytime at the pool.
Parents and caregivers with children under five-years-old had the opportunity to sing nursery rhymes in the water, as well as listening to a fun book read by the library staff.
The sold-out event was enjoyed by even the youngest of participants.
Families were also invited to join the library's new 1000 Books Before School program, a free early literacy program for children aged 0-5 that encourages a love of books and builds early literacy skills.
To find out more about rhyme time events at the library, 1000 Books Before School or becoming a library member go to mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit your local Macquarie Regional Library branch.
