A Dubbo resident has warned the lack of appropriate infrastructure at apartment buildings - such as that available at his rental property - could deter serious buyers from purchasing electric vehicles.
Phillip Walters, who lives in an apartment with an open garage that doesn't have a power socket, said this has stopped him from purchasing an EV - and he is likely not the only one.
Mr Walters - who is now thinking of buying a hybrid vehicle - said carports such as his - which are common in Dubbo - would "certainly make it challenging to recharge the vehicle".
"The cost of recharging points is unlikely to be met by property owners of rental premises and dragging mains power leads across distances to a remote carport to reach the vehicle is unsafe and certainly not secure," Mr Walters told the Daily Liberal.
As electric vehicles become more popular, the infrastructure to support them must increase in line with uptake.
This is a particular challenge in regional cities like Dubbo where uptake is growing, yet the number of vehicles is still low compared to capital cities.
Natalie Thompson, senior manager of policy at the Electric Vehicle Council, said access to chargers would affect the rate of adoption in Dubbo.
"A key factor in supporting the uptake of EVs will be the rollout of charging stations. For Dubbo, installation of charging at key tourist destinations such as zoos, along with shopping centres and botanical gardens will make these spots more attractive for both locals and tourists," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Through the creation of an EV-ready city, residents in Dubbo will feel supported and confident in adopting EVs."
According to Australian Government data, EV registrations in the Dubbo council area have risen from around 16 vehicles in 2021 to 57 registered vehicles at the end of July 2023.
Ms Thompson said the rise could be attributed to several factors, including growing awareness among consumers about the environmental benefits of EVs, leading to a shift in consumer preferences towards more sustainable transportation options.
For Mr Walters, living in the country is another deterrent to going electric, with the added pressure of having to find somewhere to charge the EV if he is going on a trip - and this is something that would have to be planned carefully, he said.
He also said, if EVs because more popular, he would be nervous - with his garage open to the elements - somebody else might charge their car in his port, or someone might vandalise it.
"If we want the landlord to install one, someone's gonna pay for it. So rents are going to go up and it's going to be directly charged back to the tenant," he said.
Ms Thompson said concerns about charging availability - like Mr Walters' - were hampering uptake not only in Dubbo, but across Australia.
The 2022 National Construction Code (NCC) - which sets new sustainability requirements and recommendations for new buildings - requires new buildings to have the capacity to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to provide adequate electrical capacity to support charging.
This includes one electrical distribution board for every 24 car parking spaces, 100 per cent of car parking spaces to be "EV ready" in apartment buildings.
Ms Thompson admitted there was still "a considerable challenge" for renters in dwellings already built without charging infrastructure, and said renters would need to discuss EV charging installation with property managers and landlords to get approval for installation.
"There is a considerable business case for property managers to offer EV charging going forward. The council can also play a supportive role in assisting the transition by offering discounted AC charging whilst retrofitting takes place," she said.
