Age is merely a number at Dubbo Parkrun, and everyone over 80 is encouraged to lace up their sneakers, join in the fun, and come together on Saturday, September 23.
Sandy Beach Park is set to host a special event that honours ageless determination and community spirit with an 'Over 80s Celebration Day'.
Miriam Morris, volunteer event director at Dubbo Parkrun, said the event would run as usual but with added emphasis on celebrating and encouraging the participation of older individuals and their families.
"Parkrun is a wonderful inter-generational activity because there are so many ways to participate," she said.
"It enables multiple generations from the same family to take part, and it encourages people to have conversations with other locals of different ages who they otherwise might not interact with."
Ms Morris said the older people who take part in their parkrun are an "inspiration to all of us".
"We would love to see some new faces at our celebration day. You don't have to run either - you can walk, volunteer or come along for a chat," she said.
"There is something at parkrun for everybody and it's free."
Dubbo Parkrun, is a weekly event held among the 470 parkruns that take place nationwide every Saturday morning in various parks and open spaces.
There is no age limit or focus on performance, with people from all walks of life encouraged to partake, be it by walking or running the five-kilometre course, volunteering, or simply cheering on participants.
Parkrun places a strong emphasis on building community connections, and everyone in Dubbo is invited to gather at Def Chef on Macquarie Street for a post-event coffee and a chat.
Parkrun Australia recently conducted a survey of 207 participants aged 80 and over, revealing that over 90 per cent of respondents cited parkrun as their main motivation for being more active. It also showed 59 per cent find that parkrun adds to their happiness, and 48 per cent stated that it enhances their sense of community belonging.
