Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Lack of suitable homes available for single people in Dubbo

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The struggle single renters are currently facing is finding an affordable rental in towns that cater more towards families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.