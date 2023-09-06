The struggle single renters are currently facing is finding an affordable rental in towns that cater more towards families.
With a lack of studio apartments or one to two bedroom houses in the regions, it's leaving single renters with not many options.
An Australian Institute of Family Studies report states that despite the growing population households have become smaller, with more than one in four households being occupied by one person.
With Dubbo's own growing population and a lack of appropriate housing, it's left many renters wondering what to do next.
The main challenge single renters tend to face when looking for a rental is affordability.
According to SJ Shooter Real Estate managing director Laura Shooter, property managers typically work on a 1/3 ratio to determine rental affordability.
So, if a person is earning $900 a week, but applying for properties over $300 per week, this may be considered unaffordable.
According to the 2021 census while the number of households has increased, the average household size has declined. The household size fell from an average of 4.5 people per household in 1911 to 3.6 people per household in 1961, and then to around 2.6 from 2001. The average was slightly lower, at 2.5, in 2021.
In 2021 more than one in four households were occupied by one person and 55 per cent of those were women.
Ms Shooter said even though the number of single renters is increasing, there's been a lack of suitable properties being built.
Separate dwellings, usually three or four bedroom homes, account for over 80 per cent of the housing stock in Dubbo.
Ms Shooter said this is challenging for singles in two ways:
"The primary reason a landlord might prefer renting to a couple over an individual is that there are two incomes coming into the household and the rent is more likely to be deemed affordable," she said.
"Two incomes may feel less risky for the landlord due to both higher overall income, and also having a buffer if one person has any gaps or changes in their employment."
While the number of single renters grows but the number of homes suitable for them drops, it can easily feel as though they are being discriminated over compared to families or couples with two incomes.
The Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW) prohibits discriminating on the basis of someone's relationship status.
"Having a rental application declined due to affordability, or due to having a rent ledger that shows inconsistent payment history, is not discrimination," Ms Shooter said.
With very few one and two bedroom properties available in Dubbo for single renters, it can be difficult to know what to look for.
"The one and two bedroom homes, when available, are usually appealing for single renters," Ms Shooter said.
"It's a good idea to get to know the leasing consultant or officer at the agencies you're applying with and let them know what you're looking for and they might be able to let you know about properties that are coming up that may not necessarily be advertised online yet."
SJ Shooter Real Estate rent to the full range of people in the community who meet the criteria of affordability, consistent payment history and identification verification - including single people.
A recent success story was for a single person who had received a promotion at work, so their affordability status changed to include some higher-priced properties.
"They didn't have rental history, though their supporting documents and referees were able to provide reassurance to the owner that they were a responsible person, and they selected their rental application," she said.
While many residents tend to believe property managers or real estate agents have the final say in which applicants secure a property, this is incorrect.
Property managers work in a facilitator role, verifying all the information included in an application and summarising it for the property owner before the owner selects their preferred applicant.
Ms Shooter said around 80 per cent of landlords own just one property, which means that for every property you see advertised with an agency, they represent all different people, with different preferences for what they consider to be an ideal application.
"We have some owners who tell us they would prefer to rent to first time renters to help give them a start, we have others who will always simply select the application with the highest household income," she said.
"We usually receive several good quality applications for advertised properties, and the owner can only choose one."
Ms Shooter reminded residents to not take the rejection personally and to keep trying while also keeping in mind the affordability ratio.
If you want to make your rental application more appealing to landlords, Ms Shooter recommends showing you have a track record of meeting your financial obligations.
"That's probably the best evidence to include with the application," she said.
"The best is a rent ledger, though if you don't have rental history, including other evidence of consistent payments can help, such as board, a car or home loan, or even savings."
Ms Shooter said showing you have a savings buffer can also help if affordability is tight.
"Including referees that can verify that you are responsible with your obligations can also be helpful," she said.
Singles looking for somewhere to stay whilst waiting to be successful for their own tenancy might like to consider looking into options like The Room XChange - Australia's first verified house sharing platform here.
